RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just in time for the hot summer, the Beta Eta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated scheduled a fan drive. They are collecting box fans for families in need Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can drop off box fans at 1201 North Service Road E, the Ruston Walmart Supercenter if you want to donate. For more information, contact Phi Beta Sigma’s President, Bro. Joshua Murdock at (504)-329-6681 or Social Action Chair Bro. DaVince Taylor at (318)-624-4565.

The fraternity will distribute all fans throughout communities in five parishes in its region. The fan drive is Phi Beta Sigma’s July Social Action Event.