BESE selects Dr. Cade Brumley as next State Superintendent of Education

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dr. Cade Brumley, the former Superintendent of the DeSoto Parish School District, will be the next Louisiana Superintendent of Education.

BESE voted Wednesday morning to appoint Brumley to the post after a second round of voting.

“As a Louisiana native, I am extremely honored to be selected by a student-friendly BESE,” said Dr. Brumley. “Louisiana may not be the largest state in the union but we have a big table for collaboration. I look forward to bringing people together to collectively move our state forward. We are primed for continued improvement, drawing on successes of the past and the promise for our future. I will fight for our children, families, and communities each day – they deserve our best.”

Brumley left DeSoto in 2018 to take over the Jefferson Parish School District, the largest school district in the state.

Congratulations to former DeSoto Parish Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley on his appointment as Louisiana State Superintendent of Education. pic.twitter.com/e6WmYon8Ul — DeSoto Parish Schools (@DesotoParish) May 20, 2020

Under Brumley’s leadership, DeSoto Parish Schools became an ‘A’ rated school district and went from being ranked 49th in the state to ninth.

In February, Brumley took to Twitter to say the possibility to serve as State Superintendent of Education would be an honor.

👍🏽 It would be the Honor of My Lifetime to SERVE as Louisiana’s next State Superintendent of Education. #laed pic.twitter.com/oeieeiuJi7 — Cade Brumley (@cadebrumley) February 28, 2020

Brumley now replaces John White who resigned from his post back in March.

Congratulations to Dr. @cadebrumley on his appointment as the newest State Superintendent of Education! He has long been an advocate for the children of northwest Louisiana and we wish him great success as he works to support students and teachers across our state. #wearecaddo pic.twitter.com/tej4bwA0LW — Caddo Parish Public Schools (@CaddoSchools) May 20, 2020

BESE says once they’ve finalized a contract with Dr. Brumley, they’ll request approval of the contract by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget and request confirmation if Brumley’s appointment by the Louisiana Senate.