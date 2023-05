UPDATE (05/1/2023): The Bernice Police Department has confirmed that the child has been located. Thank you to everyone who assisted with the search.

BERNICE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bernice Police Department is currently searching for an eight-year-old juvenile, Micha Wade, who went missing from a car wash. The juvenile was wearing black and gray camo pants.

Photo courtesy of Bernice Police Department

If you see Micha or have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the authorities.