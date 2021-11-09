Benny’s haunted carwash theme raised over $26k for children’s hospital

Benny’s Carwash celebrated Halloween 2021 with a haunted theme for charitable giving. The event raised over $26k for the Our Lady of Lake Children’s Hospital.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) -Benny’s carwash celebrated Halloween with a haunted house themed carwash in efforts to raise funds for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital (OLOL). The event raised a total of $26,240 at the Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6PM to 10PM.

This is the first time in 15 years that Benny’s carwash held the halloween haunted theme event for charitable purposes. The carwash chain has nine locations in the Baton Rouge area, five offer oil changes and three with B-Quik stations.

To learn more visit bennyscarwash.com.