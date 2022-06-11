EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Orlando D. Reed Senior Foundation is hosting a fan drive event to help local senior citizens, families and/or individuals who are in serious need to stay cool this summer.

Community members can donate fans or funds to go towards helping those in need. All donations are welcome and will be used for the purchase of a fan for someone in the community.

President & CEO of the Orlando Reed Sr. Foundation, Orlando Jr. said, “We are giving back to our community and taking care of those who need our help during the summer heat because we know it can get crazy, so we are trying to keep everyone cool. It will be a great influence on others and it’s going to enlighten the community.”

If you want to drop off donations, they can be taken to one of the locations listed below:

302 S Parkway Dr.

1204 E Center St.

308 Cordell Ave.

Anyone who is in serious need of receiving a fan can click here to sign up.