MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Arklamiss is home to many fun family activities. One of those activities takes place every third weekend of the month, and that is Bayou Trade Days.

Janet Keith, the owner, told us more about their family-owned business. “We saw the vision of a family-oriented business for East Monroe, and because of the pandemic, it ceased to be, but we’re growing and we’re looking forward to it, and the people are wanting it to work to have someone somewhere to go. We’re just very excited.”

Keith also told us about this weekend’s trade days. “We had 76 vendors this weekend. The weather was not that wonderful, but everybody came out. “Everybody had a good time. We had a band and Santa, and it was very, very successful.”

Pam Greene, the owner, told us what to expect for next month’s event. “Next month we have the return of Santa’s last-minute photos and wish list. We’re going to have a band. Lots of Christmas shopping, lots of vendors. just lots of fun and great food. cornhole, and we’re looking at doing a cornhole tournament for all of you cornhole enthusiasts, which is always fun. We’re not only family-owned and operated; we’ve been a part of the community for decades. But we also have a family of by-you trade days here.