Bayou Bonne Idee Water System of Morehouse Parish issues partial boil advisory

Morehouse Parish (KTVE/KARD) (11/11/20)— The Bayou Bonne Idee Water System in Morehouse Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

  • Son Olive Road
  • Merton Bowe Road
  • Tulip
  • Rosenwald
  • Homer McDaniel Road
  • Claude Deville Road
  • Cooter McKoin Road
  • Bailey Store Road
  • Sims Road
  • Wilmont Highway
  • Pleasant
  • Olen Hughes Road
  • Bonne Idee Road
  • Honeysuckle

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes brushing teeth, making ice, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Bayou Bonne Idee Water System.

