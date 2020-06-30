Bayou Bonne Idee Water System issues partial boil advisory

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Morehouse Parish (06/30/20)— Bayou Bonne Idee Water System in Morehouse Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

  • Wilmont Highway
  • Cooter McKoin Road
  • Bonne Idee Road
  • Rosenwald Road
  • Claude Deville Road
  • Sims Road
  • Tulip Drive
  • Homer McDaniel Road
  • Olen Hughes Road
  • Pleasant Road
  • Honeysuckle Road

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

That includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Bayou Bonne Idee Water System.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories