Bayou Bonne Idee Water System issues partial boil advisory

Morehouse Parish (06/30/20)— Bayou Bonne Idee Water System in Morehouse Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

Wilmont Highway

Cooter McKoin Road

Bonne Idee Road

Rosenwald Road

Claude Deville Road

Sims Road

Tulip Drive

Homer McDaniel Road

Olen Hughes Road

Pleasant Road

Honeysuckle Road

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

That includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Bayou Bonne Idee Water System.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.