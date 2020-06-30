Bayou Bonne Idee Water System issues partial boil advisory

Morehouse Parish (06/30/20)— Bayou Bonne Idee Water System in Morehouse Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.
The affected areas are:
- Wilmont Highway
- Cooter McKoin Road
- Bonne Idee Road
- Rosenwald Road
- Claude Deville Road
- Sims Road
- Tulip Drive
- Homer McDaniel Road
- Olen Hughes Road
- Pleasant Road
- Honeysuckle Road
Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
That includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.
This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Bayou Bonne Idee Water System.
