Bayou Bonne Idee Water System in Morehouse Parish has issued a partial boil advisory

Morehouse Parish, La. (07/14/20)— The Bayou Bonne Idee Water System in Morehouse Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are Horseshoe Lake Road, Bayou Drive, Lorraine Road, and Kiwi Drive.

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Bayou Bonne Idee Water System.

