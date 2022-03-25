WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 1:49 AM, West Monroe Police observed 34-year-old Constance Danielle Sikes asleep in the driver seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of Walgreens on the 3300 block of Cypress Street. According to officers, they also noticed a Altoids container sticking out of Sikes’ bra.

Officers made contact with Sikes and she exited her vehicle. While exiting her car, she allegedly stuffed the Altoids container into her bra. Officers asked her if she had any illegal narcotics on her, and she advised officers she possessed methamphetamine inside of the container.

Constance Danielle Sikes

According to officers, they located a small clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine. Sikes denied ownership of the narcotic.

As officers searched Sikes, they found a plastic bag containing unused syringes inside of her jacket pocket. Sikes mentioned that her brother left the methamphetamine and syringes in her vehicle earlier that day. Sikes then gave officers consent to search her vehicle and they discovered two Suboxone packages inside of her wallet. She advised officers that the Suboxone belonged to her friend.

Sikes was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernal.