BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 19, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department responded to shots being fired on Gladney Drive in Bastrop, La.

According to authorities, while officers were arriving to the scene, 43-year-old Michell McClure allegedly began to shoot a firearm down the street from the officers. According to authorities, officers were able to arrest McClure and retrieved a handgun and a fixed blade tactical knife.

Photo courtesy of the Bastrop Police Department

According to authorities, McClure was arrested and charged with the following: