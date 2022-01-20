Bastrop woman arrested after setting duplex on fire, ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were inside

MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)--Research shows that nearly 50 percent of undergraduate students are suffering from a mental illness. The University of Louisiana Monroe’s Art program is portraying art that shows these students that they aren't alone.

Art students from the university of Louisiana Monroe have created a mural to highlight mental illness. A recent mayo clinic study shows that 44 percent of undergraduate students suffer from a mental illness University of Louisiana Monroe student John Renkin says college can become difficult for students.

John Renkin, "I really think mental illness is something that everybody deals with especially students on campus and especially during the pandemic through "COVID times" and what we're going through. College is very stressful because you're juggling many different things. most of the time kids are away from home for the first time, it's the first time away from their parent’s people are finding who they are for their first time being away just finding their own independence."

University of Louisiana Monroe assistant art professor Brook Foy says the department hopes that the mural encourages everyone to speak their mind.

Brook Foy, “We all face our troubles our difficulties some of us may have anxiety or depression or things like that. this mural is meant to help encourage people to be more vocal about it."

Students that are suffering from a mental illness are asked to contact northeast delta human service authority.