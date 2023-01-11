All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 6, 2023, the Bastrop Police Department and the Morehouse Parish Sherriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence due to two incidents involving firearms and another incident that involved a shooting.
During the search warrant, authorities recovered several handguns, magazines, ammunition, and narcotics. Authorities also made contact with 19-year-old Lydarious King and 18-year-old Jamoriea D. Lee during the search warrant.
King was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Lee was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
According to officials, the incidents remain under investigation and additional arrests are expected.