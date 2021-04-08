Bastrop residents recount Wednesday night tornado that damaged several homes and properties

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) 4/8/21 — Strong storms ripped through the ArkLaMiss Wednesday night with reported tornadoes in parts of Northeast Louisiana.

“It sounded like a mixture of a train whistle and thunder it was kind of mixed up,” 83-year-old Rosalee Lowery said.

Lowery was inside her home located on Greenwood Road when her son quickly alerted her to take cover just before 8 p.m.

“I could hear the tornado coming across the field and my son came running in. He was out in the shop and he came running in and said get in the hallway quick, a tornado is coming,” Lowery recalled.

One couple who also lives on the street said they heard a crackling noise and moments later a large tree in their front yard just missed the main living area of the house and landed in their carport.

“It was scary,” Mrs. Boatright said.

She called her son who lives in Sterlington to help her and her wheelchair bound husband who also has Parkinson’s disease.

Another tree in the couple’s backyard damaged some special family items and their neighbor’s shed.

Aside from the loud noise of the tornado and its strong winds, residents say what was even more frightening was the sight of another neighbor struggling for help as she was trapped insider her home.

Strong winds ripped the roof off of her home leaving her with several injuries. Donald Sadler was one of the nearby residents that was able to rescue her.

“When I came out I hear somebody hollering down there and I went down there and found her bleeding in the face real bad. By that time, the sheriff’s department got here and we were able to tote her to the house so the ambulance could get to her because the trees were blocking the road,” Sadler said.

Lowery lives across the street from the elderly homeowner who was injured. Her son was the one that first found her and he called for neighbors to come help while Lowery says she called the woman’s daughter but she couldn’t make it to the home because the road was blocked.

“She had head injuries and broken ribs and a punctured lung. She’s in the hospital,” she said.

Lowery came out of the storms unharmed though several pieces of property were damaged including at least 3 vehicles, her backyard shed and shop that she keeps her antique items in.

Lowery says she made it through one storm in 2014 when a tree fell through she and her husband’s bedroom and she’s grateful to have lived through this one.

“I thank God for protecting us and keeping us safe,” she said.