BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a road rage vehicle accident on North Washington Street on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at approximately 7 AM. If you have information on the vehicle and/or suspect, contact Bastrop Police at 318-281-1322 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.