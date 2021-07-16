Bastrop police chief might place more cameras in Bastrop communities to help catch criminals.

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)-Within the past year crime has been on the rise here in Bastrop. The new police chief says he’s thinking about placing cameras in local communities, but how do residents feel about this?



According to citydata.com the crime rate in Bastrop is two point five times higher than the U.S. average. New police chief Anthony Evans says putting cameras in the community may help catch criminals and lower crime rates in the city. Some residents agree with this logic, but pastor of the new morning star church Eddie. J Douzart says cameras won’t fix all Bastrop’s crime problems. To see the charts from Citydata.com, click here.

Eddie J Douzart the third Pastor of New Morning Star Baptist Church “I think it will be of some help to kind of deter people from doing things and of course to help with investigations and things of the sort , but do i think it’s the total solution, not really, but I do think it will help deter some crime”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.