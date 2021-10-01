Bastrop Police chief demoted by Civil Service Board

BASTROP,La(KTVE/KARD)–Bastrop Police Chief Carl Givens was demoted by the Civil Service Board. Residents and an elected official say they are sticking beside the chief during the time of this demotion.



Officials say the civil service board demoted chief givens due to an alleged incident that took place at his home in 2018. Allegedly during the incident chief givens pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the air, due to a mentally ill neighbor pulling a butcher knife on him and making advances towards givens underage daughter. Bastrop resident Alexis Jumper feels the altercation shouldn’t affect givens job.



Alexis Jumper, “They went and dug up his past and used his past to determine his spot as chief of police and I feel that it was real selfish. We all have a past, I have a past, I’m quite sure people on the civil board have a past and I feel that his past shouldn’t have been used to determine his position as chief of police. “

Givens was demoted from police chief to a police captain mayor of Bastrop Betty Alford-Olive says she doesn’t agree with the demotion.



Betty Alford-Olive “Oh, I absolutely disagree with the actions of the service board because at what point does it stop, at what point do you cross the boundary when you insert the appointed authority and the elected board to carry out the will of the people, so when an appointed board has that kind of authority, we all have to be concerned about it”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.