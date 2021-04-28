Bastrop Police are asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Bastrop Police are currently seeking the publics help as they investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred on Jackson street earlier today.

According to a Bastrop Police, a witness was able to capture footage of the suspect’s vehicle before fleeing the scene. The vehicle appears to be a red four-door Toyota Corolla.

Three black males were occupying the vehicle and were last seen going towards Martin Luther King Street towards Henry Street.

Police are asking if you have any information concerning the vehicle or its owner, or if you see a matching description to contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-CASH (2274)