BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 16, 2023, shortly after 11:30 PM, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 140 at LA Highway 591. As a result of the crash, 39-year-old Joshua Black from Bastrop was killed.

In the initial investigation, it was discovered that Black was traveling east on LA Highway 140 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at a high speed. The Silverado exited the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment for reasons still under investigation.

Black was found to be unrestrained and suffered from life-threating injuries as a result of the crash. The victim was taken to Morehouse Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Impairment is a suspected factor of the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected from Black and will be submitted for analysis. The crash currently remains under investigation.