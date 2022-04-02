MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, around 10:00 p.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022, officers responded to the intersection of Millhaven Road and Centennial Drive about a vehicle crash between an 18-wheeler and a Ford pick-up truck.

Police reported that the initial investigation revealed that the 18-wheeler was entering the road in the Southbound lane on Millhaven when the Ford pick-up truck was headed Northbound. According to officers, the Ford appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed prior to impact.

Authorities identified the Ford pick-up truck driver as John Fryday of Bastrop.

Officers stated that Fryday died because of his injuries sustained in the crash. According to police, they found an open container of alcohol in Friday’s truck.

Authorities reported that the investigation and toxicology results are pending.