MER ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 4:45 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 425 south of Louisiana Highway 3051. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Ethan J. Nelson, who was not restrained.

According to the investigation, Nelson was driving north on U.S. Highway 425 in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. Nelson then left the roadway, struck a driveway, and overturned the truck. Nelson was ejected from the vehicle.

Nelson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.