MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 26, 2022, just after 11 AM, Bastrop Fire responded to a house fire report located on Shady Oaks Lane in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located a male victim in a bedroom deceased.

According to officials, the official identification and cause of death are pending with the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office. Authorities also confirmed that the victim was 61 years old and disabled.

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

During their investigation, authorities discovered that the fire started in the bedroom where the victim was located and deputies were unable to rule out unsafe smoking practices as a possible cause of the fire.