HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A member of a Louisiana music group The Josh Garrett Band was struck by a bullet while performing in downtown Houma over the weekend.

What started as a night at the event “Luminate Houma” at Memorial Park ended when the jazz and blues band’s bassist, Taylor Matherne, was struck by gunfire, event organizers said on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Luminate Houma, the band was set to perform until 9:30 p.m. Saturday. However, that act was cut short by about an hour early when Matherne was hit by an object, originally believed to have been a rock.

Matherne was taken to Terrebonne General for treatment and was later transported to New Orleans by ambulance for further treatment. He continues to recover from what officers say is a non-fatal wound to his head.

The Houma Police Department later said the stray bullet could have come from a shooting that happened less than a mile away, located in a residential neighborhood at Sutton Avenue and Third Street. When police arrived at the scene, detectives were unable to find a suspect or shooting victim, but located several shell casings nearby.

“We are still in shock and disbelief that this happened,” Luminate Houma said in a statement. “But we are also determined not to let this incident overshadow the positive momentum our downtown area has been moving towards.”

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting and are urging anyone with any information to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to support Matherne as he recovers from the shooting. Those interested in donating can do so here.

Latest Stories