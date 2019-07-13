Barry almost a hurricane, inches toward coast

WEST MONROE, La — (7/13/19) Tropical Storm Barry is within mere hours of landfall along the southern Louisiana coastline this morning. As of the 7am intermediate update from the National Hurricane Center, Barry’s center remains off shore approximately 60 miles from Lafayette. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph, with a barometric pressure of 991 millibars.

National Hurricane Center forecast track for Tropical Storm Barry (as of 7am)

Barry’s general track through the ArkLaMiss remains essentially unchanged for the remainder of the day through Sunday. An isolated tornado threat will remain possible with the strongest heavy rain bands that enter the region.

Barry’s satellite depiction improved quite a bit overnight, but the storm continues to battle bouts of dry air and northerly shear. Thankfully, only limited heavy rain bands have impacted south Louisiana so far. However, the heaviest rainfall is expected within the storm’s center as it comes ashore through the day.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. As the track shifted, heavy rain potential has stayed focused on much of the Mississippi Valley. Some isolated totals of up to 10″ will be possible.

Stay tuned for more forecast updates as we continue through the weekend. All residents are urged to remain weather aware.