WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas man Richard “BigO” Barnett is requesting three months to prepare for prison after he was sentenced to four and a half years for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Barnett, 63, of Gravette, was sentenced earlier this month for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He says that he will be appealing the decision.

Additionally, Barnett was sentenced to three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

“Now that Mr. Barnett knows the extent of time of this sentence, he respectfully requests that this Court recommend to the Board of Prisons that Mr. Barnett’s date of surrender be not sooner than August 22, 2023,” the request said.

Barnett gained notoriety from the insurrection after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

“Mr. Barnett needs this time to arrange for his affairs before he goes to prison. Specifically, Mr. Barnett’s significant other is disabled and he will need to liquidate personal property and try to earn some extra income to help her before he leaves,” the request said.

“Additionally, he needs to do repairs to her home to make sure everything is in working order and other miscellaneous projects that will be unduly burdensome on her as she is not in a financial position to hire someone to do these projects,” the request added.

Barnett is also requesting to be placed in a prison in Yankton, South Dakota.