Bar owners file class action lawsuit against the state of Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Bar owners in Louisiana are filing a class-action law suit against the state.

Over a dozen bar owners from across Acadiana met with lawyers at Quarter Tavern Bar in New Iberia to discuss the lawsuit.

“We’re having as many local bar owners as we can get together. We have people here from Terrebonne parish, Lafayette parish, Iberia parish,” the owner of Quarter Tavern, Ty Boudoin, said.

Boudoin says he and other bar owners met with Governor John Bel Edwards attorneys last week about re-opening bars, but the meeting was not fruitful.

“We tried working with them. They don’t want to work with us, so we feel like this is our next step- the only step we can take,” he said.

Boudoin says he started working on the class action suit the Monday after Governor Edwards said all bars had to shut down again.

“He said on TV the good wouldn’t have to suffer for the bad, so why are we shut down? As you can see, 90% of my business is outside and yet he couldn’t give me an answer about why we’re closed,” he added.

The bar owners say all they want out of the lawsuit is to be allowed to open.

“We’re not taking money or anything out of this. All we want to do is open back up and be on the same playing field as everybody else. I can go to a restaurant right now. I can go to a casino. I can go to a bowling alley and sit at a bar and drink, yet you can’t come to a bar and sit outside and drink,” he told News Ten.

The owners say they are welcoming any bar owners in Louisiana to join their class action lawsuit against Louisiana.

Ty Boudoin says anyone interested in joining the lawsuit can contact him at 337-578-5298.