LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and a local health care organization is providing its services to test those who are at risk of the disease.

Baptist Health will engage in community outreach through September to provide men 45 to 75 with screenings for prostate cancer. The screening is straightforward, a simple blood draw, and walk-ins are welcome.

Screenings are scheduled at four sites beginning Sept. 14, two in Little Rock and one in Sherwood and Bryant:

Bryant Senior Activity Center, 6401 Boone Road #3 (Bishop Park), Bryant Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock Thursday, Sept. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W 16th Street, Little Rock Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Sherwood Senior Center, 2301 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.



Approximately 2,000 Arkansans are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. The disease most often strikes men over 65. While generally slow-moving, prostate cancer can spread quickly to other areas.

Baptist Health recommends speaking with your healthcare provider before attending a screening event.

For questions, contact Baptist Health at 501-202-1540.