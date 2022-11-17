Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the span of several months, investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a Bank Fraud and Identity Theft investigation on 37-year-old William Mitchell Brown. On December 8, 2021, authorities were assigned to an alleged theft case where the victim advised officials that their payment check was removed from their mailbox and cashed without consent or their knowledge.

According to investigators, they were given copies of the deposit check that possessed the victim’s signature. Authorities then obtained search warrants and discovered that the IP address they received during the investigation belonged to Brown. Also, a phone number linked to victim’s identity allegedly belonged to Brown.

On January 5, 2022, investigators learned that Brown was the suspect of another Bank Fraud investigation where another victim noticed several unknown bank transactions that removed approximately $1,200 from their bank accounts. Authorities obtained a search warrant and learned that phone numbers linked back to Brown again.

On February 11, 2022, another victim alarmed authorities that someone removed mail from their postal box and opened a $1,200 loan in their name. According to authorities, the victim confronted the two unknown individuals, who the victim believed took their mail from the postal box.

According to investigators, the unknown individuals allegedly informed the victim that Brown allegedly sent them to the victim’s postal box to get mail. The victim went on to provide authorities with camera photographs near the mailboxes that allegedly show Brown and one of the unknown individuals taken mail from the mailbox.

On March 23, 2022, the victim in the first case informed deputies that they received an invoice from a delinquent loan payment that totaled $4,000. Investigators then spoke with the bank and they were provided with copies of the checks that possessed phone numbers with one of the numbers belonging to Brown. According to bank officials, the checks were cashed through online banking.

On September 9, 2022, another victim from a previous case dispatched investigators that they were locked out of their cell phone account due to someone transferring their telephone number to another account. The victim went on to notice a PayPal transaction made without their consent.

On November 16, 2022, Brown was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with five counts of Bank Fraud and five counts of Identity Theft. His bond was set at $48,000.