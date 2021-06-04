Bancorp South donates $4000 to the city’s Home in Monroe Program

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe announced Bancorp South’s $4000 donation to the city’s Home in Monroe Program.

According to a press release, The Home in Monroe Program Program provides community investment to promote homeownership in the City of Monroe. The $4000 donation is an addition to two previous grants for a grand total of $16,000.00.

The most recent donation will be used for the program’s Individual Development Account (IDA). The IDA will be used to match savings for a down payment and closing costs for moderate and low-income families buying a home in Monroe.

Mayor Ellis and the City of Monroe say they ar grateful for Bancorp South’s generous donation.

“Thank you to Bancorp South for investing in the growth of the city and the stability of the families who call Monroe home,” said Mayor Friday Ellis.

Click here for more details on the Home in Monroe Program.