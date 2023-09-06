MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) –Early voting will kick off in a few weeks. We breakdown Amendment 2 on the upcoming ballot.

Dr. Joshua Stockley, a political science professor, explains what this amendment means. “It is adding additional and overt language to the Louisiana constitution, underscoring the intention to apply strict scrutiny to any legislative or executive action that may have the appearance of infringing upon one’s right to worship in the state of Louisiana.”

Stockley explains why some may be for it while others are against it. “Supporters of this are simply wanting or desiring stronger language in the constitution, upholding the right to worship in the state of Louisiana. Critics, their argument isn’t necessarily that they don’t want people to have the right to worship, but it’s that free exercise is already protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Mark Meachum, a community member, explains how he feels about this proposition. “I’m for it, and the reason is that it is a fundamental right in this country to practice religion and gather in a group, so anything that supports that, I’m for it.”