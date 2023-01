MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hixon Street. According to police, no suspects have been identified.

Mangham Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the shooting and are asking the public for assistance. If you know any information regarding the incident, contact Mangham Police at 318-248-3100.