MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe Police Department Sergeant Michael Fendall, shortly after 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, officers received a call about a 13-year-old male missing in the Ouachita River, near the Forsythe Boat Ramp area.

A photo of the scene at the Forsythe Boat Ramp in Monroe, La., on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, as authorities search for a missing 13-year-old boy in the Ouachita River.

Officers dispatched the Monroe Police Dive Team rescue boat to search for the child. The Louisiana State Police, Monroe Fire Department, Ouachita Parish Fire Department and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the search.