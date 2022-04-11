LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Police Department is searching for 34-year-old LaMario L. Moore for shooting that took place on B.T. Woodard Circle on Saturday, April 9, 2022, that left a victim suffering gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the victim was airlifted to Shreveport to receive treatment for their wounds.

Moore is wanted for Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. If anyone know the whereabouts of Moore, contact Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111.