Authorities make an arrest in the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Sherman of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Authorities have arrested 21-year old Malech Rucks in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on June 18, 2021 on Wilton Drive; causing the death of 18-year-old Michael Sherman.

According to the arrest report, eyewitness accounts were instrumental in leading to the arrest of Rucks. He has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Second Degree Murder.

Rucks has a prior arrest for Attempted Second Degree Murder, stemming from a June 22, 2020 incident on Luther Drive in Monroe; where he was also identified by eyewitnesses as the shooting suspect.