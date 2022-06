MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 4 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible shooting on Rosewood Drive in the Town and Country area due to a possible shooting after an alleged domestic dispute. No one was injured in the shooting.

According to authorities, they are investigating the incident. As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.