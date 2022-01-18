Authorities find the body of missing Kayaker in Hot Springs Village

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. – Authorities said they have located the body of a missing kayaker who capsized on Lake DeSoto in Hot Springs Village.

According to Chief Ricky Middleton with the Hot Springs Village Police Department, the body of 22-year-old Andrew Maestas was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday by officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and a dive team from the Hot Springs Fire Department.

Maestas, who was from Clarksville, Tennessee, was first reported missing after he and another kayaker capsized on the lake shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Two passers-by were able to rescue the other kayaker, and search crews from the HSVPD and other agencies immediately began their search for Maestas.

The death marks the second time in less than a week that someone has died after taking to the water around central Arkansas.

Investigators began looking for a Maumelle paddle boarder, Ashley Haynes, last Wednesday after her family reported that she had not returned from an afternoon trip on the Arkansas River.

Sunday afternoon, searchers found Haynes’ body in the water on the north side of the river in an area where investigators had been looking for three days.