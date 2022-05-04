CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita County authorities are still searching for the body of a man involved in a boating incident on Saturday.

In combined efforts, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, Camden Police Department and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission continue search efforts for a man believed to have drowned following a boating accident in the Ouachita River.

The OCSO responded to the river after receiving a report around 12:30 p.m. that a man had fallen into a river. The woman who made the report said she and her husband had been boating in the river when their boat struck something underwater, throwing them both out of the boat.

As of Wednesday, authorities are broadening their area search farther down the river.

Ouachita County Judge Robert McAdoo assisted in recovery efforts on Wednesday. He said, “They had life jackets there at their disposable but this accident happened so quickly, they couldn’t get to them.”

Recovery efforts are ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon.

This is the third person to be lost in the Camden Ouachita River this year.