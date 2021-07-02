Authorities asking for help in identifying suspect connected to burglary in Calhoun

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are working a business burglary that occurred at Kuntry Korner on United States Highway 80 in Calhoun.

According the the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Facebook page, the burglary was reported on June 26, 2021. The investigation reveals the suspect gained entry by breaking the front glass door and proceeded to take a large amount of various brands of cigarettes’ from inside the store.

The suspect then fled the store and went towards Interstate 20.

The photo below was taken by surveillance cameras of a person of interest in the burglary. The suspect is believed to be a Black male, wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve shirt, gloves and a face covering.

Anyone with information as tot the identity of the suspect or have any information on the burglary is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.