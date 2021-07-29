Attorney General Jeff Landry issues warning against social media quizzes

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Attorney General Jeff Landry says social media surveys and quizzes could be problematic.

According to a press release, survey’s and quizzes with questions like: What is your super hero name? Which cartoon character is your doppelganger? Do you have above-average intelligence? –can possibly lead to “Identity Theft”.

“Online surveys and quizzes may seem harmless enough, but the truth is they can expose you to hackers and scammers,” said Attorney General Landry. “It is difficult to tell which are innocent fun and which are covers for bad actors trying to steal your identity or worse.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry offers the following tips for social media quiz takers and survey respondents in order to stay safe from potential dangers: