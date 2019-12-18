Attention: Town of Tullus issues partial boil advisory

Tullus, Louisiana (12/18/19)— The Town of Tullus has issued a partial boil advisory.
The roads affected by this are as follows:
- East Herbert
- Summerall
- New Union
- Cockerham Creek
- East 84
Also, any adjoining roads off of East 84.
Customers in these areas are reminded to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.
Samples will be taken on 12/18 and will be submitted either the same day or on 12/19.
