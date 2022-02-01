MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 28, 2022, shortly after 7 PM, Monroe Police responded to a vehicle burglary complaint at Carroll High School. The investigation discovered that two individuals were walking in the parking lot, leaving the Carroll vs. Richwood basketball game when they noticed three other individuals burglarizing their vehicle.

As one victim attempted to intervene, a brief struggle took place. During the physical altercation, one of the suspects grabbed a firearm and shot at least two times at the victims.

The suspects then immediately fled the scene on foot. According to authorities, no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.