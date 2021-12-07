AT&T to honor Grambling State University student

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University student, Jasmine Franklin, will be honored by AT&T for their AT&T Rising Future Makers program. Franklin will be honored at the Atrium of the Black & Gold Room on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 3:30 PM.

The program is set out to identify 25 Black students at HBCUs across the country who’ve already made a big impact in their communities and have clear visions for the future. She will receive access to celebrity mentors such as NBA champion J.R. Smith and actress La La Anthony. Congratulations to Jasmine Franklin!