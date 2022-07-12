MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — AT&T announced they invested approximately $1.1 billion into wireless and wireline networks in Louisiana from 2019 to 2021. Cities throughout the state that were impacted by the investment include the following locations:

New Orleans (nearly $300 million)

Baton Rouge (more than $175 million)

Shreveport-Bossier City (nearly $80 million)

Lake Charles (nearly $70 million)

Alexandria (more than $40 million)

Lafayette (nearly $40 million)

Monroe (nearly $40 million)