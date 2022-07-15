MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The Northeast Louisiana Athletic Trainer’s Association kicked off the first community workshop for area high school students in Monroe on Friday, July 15th.

The athletic training workshop is designed for students interested in athletic training and/or emergency medicine, nursing, physical therapy or other allied health and medical professions.

The training workshop catered, not only to, high schoolers within Ouachita Parish, but all across the state. Students got hands-on introductory experience of the healthcare profession.

The workshop started at noon and ran until 3pm.