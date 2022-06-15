HARRISONBURG, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department, organizers scheduled a free suicide prevention training in the parish. According to the event flyer, suicide is preventable, and anyone can make a difference by learning the skills to help save a life.

The organization is providing two two-day training in Catahoula Parish. Organizers scheduled the first class for July 18 and 19 and the second for July 20 and 21, 2022.

The classes will be at First Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, La., at 600 Bushley Street.

Courtesy of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department Facebook page

Organizers invited people 16-years-old and up and all professionals to attend on both days from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. To register visit this link. For more information contact Andy at (337)-288-0973 or call Angela at (337)-519-1888. According to the ASIST website, the title stands for Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training.