MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School students have a new incentive to read more books and make a perfect score on their Accelerated Reader test. Laura Bryant is the Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School media specialist and librarian. According to Bryant, research has consistently paired students reading to improved performance across all grades.

Bryant reported that students who read independently have greater reading comprehension, verbal fluency, and general knowledge than those who do not. She stated that students become better readers, score higher on achievement tests in all subject areas, and have greater content knowledge than their non-reading peers.

Because of this research, Bryant stated that Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High school has taken the hundreds of research studies seriously and implemented a new way to encourage students to read.

According to Bryant, she was an elementary school librarian for eight years for Monroe schools. Now, she said that as a first-year junior high librarian, she has constantly been trying to find ways to motivate her students to read. In February, the school created a currency and incentive encouragement for students.

Bryant reported that the school started the “A’s for J’s” project.

Bryant stated that for every 100 students scored on an Accelerated Reader test, their name is entered into a raffle to win a pair of Michael Jordan tennis shoes. On Monday, March 21, 2022, one 7th and one 8th-grade student will get a new pair of shoes.

According to Bryant, the data speaks for itself, as the school released these statistics:

First nine weeks, students read 1,477 books

Second nine weeks, students read 2,006 books

Third nine weeks, students read 5,119 books

Bryant reported that the motivation of earning a pair of Jordan’s increased Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School students’ reading by 347 percent.