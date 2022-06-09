EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The South Arkansas Arts Center welcomed a returning artist to its galleries, as well as SAAC member and South Arkansas native, Emily Moll Wood. Wood, who was born in El Dorado and grew up in Camden, resides in Little Rock. Her exhibition titled, “Home Work” is up in the Price and Lobby galleries.

When the pandemic began and while home bound, Wood found solace in observing and painting flowers as they took turns blooming. She has obsessively painted flowers each Spring; since then, she has realized that part of her obsession comes from the connection she feels to the women in her family and those who came before her.

Watercolor by Emily Moll Wood

Watercolor by Emily Moll Wood

Watercolor by Emily Moll Wood

Wood said, “I am from South Arkansas, as are many of the ideas and themes woven throughout this work, so it feels very right to show it here.” “I am excited to share this new work at the South Arkansas Arts Center, with the wonderful people who gave me my first solo show 11 years ago. I’m especially excited about the twenty-eight-foot flower study I am installing together for the first time.”

Wood’s artwork will hang at SAAC through July 7.