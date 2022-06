CROWVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There is a new beautiful mural in Crowville, La. The team to create this mural are the following artists:

Brooke Foy

Emery Thibodeaux

Keagan Vaughan

Inique Harris

Daija Essien

The mural is located at 125 Louisiana 578 in Crowville, La. When you’re in the area, be sure to stop by the mural and admire its beauty.