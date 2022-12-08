Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 14, 2022, around 10:30 PM, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Austin Avenue in West Monroe, La. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the passenger, 36-year-old Zerrae M. Pratt.

As officers spoke with the occupants, authorities detected a marijuana odor. Officers searched the vehicle and discovered crack cocaine, a set of digital scales, a meth pipe, marijuana, and an Alprazolam pill. The driver and Pratt were placed under arrest and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Once Pratt arrived at the correctional center, she was searched by deputies and authorities then found a cigarette pack containing methamphetamine. Pratt grabbed the methamphetamine and put the narcotics in her mouth. According to reports, Pratt ingested the narcotics and assaulted deputies as they attempted to force Pratt to spit out the methamphetamine.

On November 15, 2022, West Monroe Police obtained an arrest warrant for Pratt for several felony drug charges, including two counts of Battery of a Correctional Officer. Around 9:17 PM, on December 7, 2022, officers observed Pratt standing in the backyard of her residence.

When police attempted to make contact with Pratt to arrest her, she allegedly ran into her home and locked the door. According to authorities, Pratt began to negotiate with officers through the door and would not exit the home.

Once police breached the door, they located Pratt and placed her under arrest. While inside the home, police discovered a grinder containing marijuana residue and a glass vial containing methamphetamine.

Officers went on to obtain a search warrant for the home and located the following items during their search:

Crack cocaine

Marijuana

Alprazolam pills

Oxycodone pills

Set of digital scales

Pratt was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Resisting an Officer, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, six counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Battery of Correctional Employee, and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Her bond was set at $17,750.