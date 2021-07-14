Arrest made in the murder of Monroe’s Michelle Cummings

ANAPOLIS, Md. (KTVE/KARD)— Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of Michelle Cummings, who was fatally shot while dropping her son off at the Navy Academy in Maryland in June.

According to WBAL, Angelo Harrod, 29 of Annapolis, Maryland was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Police say he was wanted after cutting off an an ankle monitor while on house arrest on unrelated charges.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson says Harrod is being charged with first and second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, use of a firearm in a violent crime, gun charges, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

Photos and video from the crime scene were instrumental in identifying and arresting Harrod.

U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck released the following statement in regards to Cummings son, Trey:

“When Trey is ready, after he has grieved and laid his mom to rest, and he has prepared himself, we will welcome him back with welcome arms and he’ll be a very proud member of the brigade and mature and evolve into becoming a commissioned officer in the United States Navy,” Buck said.